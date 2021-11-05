Moreno to boost Cebu tourism by building bridges that connect neighboring provinces if elected president

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another presidential aspirant is planning to boost Cebu’s tourism industry if elected president in next year’s polls.

Incumbent Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said he will build bridges that would connect Cebu with the other Visayan provinces during his courtesy visit to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Should he win as the next president of the Philippines, Moreno said he is planning to connect Bohol and Cebu, as well as Negros and Cebu through bridges.

“It’s a matter of priority ng national government or dedication. If it is true that our mathematics in analyzing the effects of tourism, that every tourist creates one job, and every tourist serves about 25 industries, then we invest on those areas that provide [or] earn more with regards to tourism,” he said.

Moreno said he came to realize how bridges could help boost the tourism industry if Visayas provinces are connected after seeing the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) while he was on his way to the Capitol from his southern Cebu sojourn.

“It is possible and we can do that, cross finger. We can get the water of Bohol going to Cebu and we can get the rice of Negros going to Cebu. Then Cebu will prosper and focus in its tourism, i-boboost yung turismo, more roads, e yung MRT, LRT, kasi highly urbanized naman kasi dito. Doon sa ibabaw pagdudugtungin ng mga tulay,” he said.

By doing so, Moreno said Cebu will also be the economic center in the country apart from Luzon, citing that about 35 percent of tourism came from Cebu.

“Edi ang gagawin mo diyan, yung manok na nangingitlog ng ginto, bibitaminahan mo, hindi mo puputulin yung ulo, lalagyan mo, irereenforce mo, aalagaan mo ni-nunurture mo,” he said.

Saying that the Visayas has the same financial and economic strength as Metro Manila, Moreno said the logistics will also be easy and fast as the neighboring provinces will have an easy access to provide food security, particularly in times of unexpected circumstances such as the pandemic.

“So, sa akin ang tingin ko pagka ito yung nangyari, at naging sentro ng susunod na administrasyon na pagdikit-dikitin pag kabit-kabitin ang Visayas, hindi ang Luzon na lamang ang ating economic center, pati ang Visayas can be an economic center kasi under our data, 60 percent of our economy ay nangaggaling sa Metro,” he added.

As he promised that more resources will be going to the provinces if elected, Moreno also stressed that he will continue the present administration’s programs as he himself is set to build more houses, hospitals, schools, job opportunities, and modes of transportation.

“Para lang magabayan lang ang lahat, umasa kayo anuman ang build build build nang nakaraang administration o ni Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte, kung ano man yung nandiyan na, itutuloy ko nalang yan. Kasi unang una nagkakaroon tayo ng masamang habit na pag nagkaroon ng bagong administrasyon, tinitigil. E pera ng gobyerno, pera ng tao yan, nang tax payers. So kung ano yung nandiyan, itutuloy natin,” said Moreno. /rcg

