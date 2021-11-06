Maureen Montagne: ‘I am so thrilled and humbled to be your Miss Globe 2021’

CEBU, Philippines — Philippines is indeed a home of beauty queens!

Maureen Montagne proved that once again as she won the Miss Globe 2021 crown in Albania on Saturday, November 6.

On her social media accounts, the newly crowned queen expressed her gratitude to the people who supported her.

“Thank you @themissglobe for this once in a lifetime opportunity and honor! I’m am so thrilled and humbled to be your Miss Globe 2021,” she began.

She also thanked Binibining Pilipinas organization for the “opportunity to raise our flag” in the international tilt in Albania.

“Thank you to my core team @iamolisara @makeupbyshonezendon @ms.mhaki_hmua and @alainlababit for always helping me be a queen who stands tall. This wouldn’t have been possible without @kfforcrownandcountry @rodinb.flores and @enztagram08,our late nights paid off, thank you for always making time for me!” she wrote.

She said the night would not be possible without her “amazing designers, Louis Pangilinan for her dazzling gowns, Patrick Isorena for the sampaguita-inspired national costume, and Christopher Munar for “the sparkles” she “need to shine on stage.”

Montagne also thanked her Q and A mentor including Ann Colis, the first Filipina who won Miss Globe in 2015, for the “tips, tricks, thoughts and prayers”.

She also delivered her thank you message to everyone who helped her along with her Miss Globe journey, “ I felt the love and power of my fellow kababayan during my entire Miss Globe journey here in Albania! You guys truly went above and beyond to help me succeed and to make my dreams come true!” she wrote.

The 28-year-old Batangueña also thanked her province and its people for the “constant love”.

“Thank you to all of the photographers/ HMUAs teams who helped me prepare for this journey.

Thank you Mom and Dad for love and support and for teaching me to never give up! Thank you @dan_bradbury01 for everything you do(Thank you part 1)🙏” she wrote.

Montagne was the second Filipina to be crowned Miss Globe.

QUESTION AND ANSWER PORTION

For those who missed the question and answer portion, here is Montagne’s winning answer.

Question: Do you think beauty is a merit and how can we enrich it with other values?

Montagne: I think that true beauty comes from within. To be a Miss Globe is to be a beauty that inspires. What makes us beautiful is our smiles, it’s what we do for our community. It’s how we give back to others, and it’s how we carry ourselves through lives. I believe that everyone has beauty in inside of them, and I believe it is our duty to share it with the world, and to give back, and to truly inspire others.

