Maureen Montagne blooms in Sampaguita-inspired national costume

CEBU, Philippines — Philippine candidate Maureen Montagne looks stunning and blooming in her Sampaguita-inspired national costume for Miss Globe 2021.

The Binibining Pilipinas organization’s official Instagram account shared the details of the national costume designed by Patrick Isorena.

The pageant organization statement reads: “Declared as the Philippines National Flower by Gov. Gen. Frank Murphy through Proclamation No. 652 s. 1934, the sweet-smelling white flowers of Sampaguita has long been celebrated in song, stories and legends. Originally from India, they are often made into garlands, and their essence made into perfumes.

Sampaguita is considered a symbol of fidelity, purity, devotion, strength, and dedication. – A perfect symbol of a modern Filipina

FUN FACT : The name Sampaguita is a Spanish term that comes from the Philippino words “sumpa kita,” which mean ‘I promise you.”

Here is the detail of Montagne’s national costume:

Meanwhile, Montagne is now leading the Miss Globe 2021 leaderboard in the partial tally as of this posting. She also won the top 2 in the pageant’s swimsuit competition and head-to-head challenge.

The coronation night of Miss Globe 2021 in Albania is scheduled on November 5 (November 6, 2 a.m. in the Philippines). /rcg

