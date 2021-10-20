Maureen Montagne leaves for Albania to vie in Miss Globe 2021

CEBU, Philippines — Maureen Montagne flew out to Albania to represent the country in the Miss Globe pageant scheduled on November 5.

On Instagram, the beauty queen posted a photo of her at the airport shortly before her departure.

“And we’re off team Philippines. Thank you to everyone who has helped me thus far on my pageant journey! ” she captioned her post.

Montagne expressed her excitement “to see what adventures lay ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maureen Montagne (@maureenmontagne)

Binibining Pilipinas on Instagram shared the same photos that captioned, “She’s ready for Globe!”

Leren Baustista was named the second runner-up in the Miss Globe 2019 contest while Rowena Sasuluya was the fourth runner-up in last year’s competition.

Ann Colis was the first Filipina to win the Miss Globe title in 2015. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy