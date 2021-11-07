Political dynasties ‘not bad’ and are here to stay – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Political dynasties are “not bad” and are here to stay — unless the Constitution and culture are changed, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his speech on Saturday at the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism and the Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge in Surigao del Norte.

The event was aired by government channel PTV.

Duterte made the remark as he noted that the politicians in Surigao del Norte bear the same surname — Matugas.

He was referring to 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II, Gov. Francisco Matugas ,and Provincial Administrator Sol Matugas.

“You know, no offense intended, we are all the same,” Duterte said, referring to being a part of a political dynasty. Three of his children hold elective positions in Davao City — Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sebastian Duterte as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, and Paolo Duterte as 1st District representative.

“But the provision in the Constitution about political dynasty, it will never push through no matter how hard they try,” the president added.

“Unless you change the whole picture, unless you change the constitution, unless you change the culture — then maybe you can. But if we stay like this, we will have dynasties. And dynasties are not bad,” he continued.

Duterte noted that there was a strong consensus among the people of Davao City to elect his relatives.

“When I stepped down as mayor, I had three terms. I told the people, I called the barangay leaders: ‘It’s time to choose who would replace me’,” Duterte recalled.

“You know, even the leader of our group, Hugpong, unanimously they wanted Inday [Sara]. Then for congressman, majority of the barangay captains wanted Pulong [Paolo]. And there’s one vice mayor, it’s decided by his elder sister, Inday,” he continued.

