Heart 8 luggage ang bitbit sa lock-in taping; huling serye na ang ‘I Left My Heart in Sorsogon’?

POSIBLENG huling teleserye na raw ng Kapuso actress at fashion icon na si Heart Evangelista ang “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” kung saan makakatambal niya sina Richard Yap at Paolo Contis.

Nabanggit ito ng tinagurian ding Queen of Creative Collaborations kamakalawa sa naganap na virtual mediacon ng GMA 7 para sa nasabing primetime series.

Ang “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” ang comeback project ni Heart sa GMA after more than four years. Huli siyang napanood sa seryeng “My Korean Jagiya” noong 2017.

Bakit nga ba natagalan ang muli niyang pagbibida sa teleserye at bakit napa-yes siya finally na gawin ang “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon?

“Honestly because I feel like it’s time rin with my life and there’ll be certain things that I will be doing. I’ll be leaving also for a while.

“So, parang I felt like now is really the time. I’m 36, I don’t know how I’ll look when I’m 38 so parang inisip ko I just really wanted to do something for Sorsogon for GMA na matagal ko na ring hindi nagawa,” katwiran ni Heart.

Dagdag pa ng aktres, “And you know, come up with a project that I’ll really make sure that I’ll really give my 101%. Because I don’t know if this might be my last, I don’t know. You never know.

“So I felt that it was time for me to do one and to make it really, really good. So I just felt it was the perfect time,” aniya pa.

Ngunit paglilinaw niya, “Not naman taking a break, just prioritizing a different angle to my career, I guess in a way.

“And also personally for me, parang I’ve been also really working a lot and I feel na I just want to take a breather, a little bit lang, but I’m not gonna go anywhere. Like I’m still very, very out there. It’s just that I just want to concentrate on something lang,” lahad pa ni Heart.

Samantala, talagang itinodo na raw niya ang pagiging fashionista bilang si Celeste Estrellado sa “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon.” Kinarir ni Heart ang pagdadala ng mga bongga at sosyaling outfits sa kanilang lock-in taping sa Sorsogon.

Knows n’yo ba kung ilang luggage ang binitbit ng misis ni Gov. Chiz Escudero? 8 luggage bags lang naman daw ang dinala niya sa taping.

Sabi nga ng leading man niyang si Paolo sa baong mga bagahe ni Heart, “May sariling sasakyan!”

“Yeah, kasi hindi talaga kaya,” pag-amin naman ni Heart. “Sabi ko kasi, if I’m gonna do it ayaw ko ng half take. I really wanna go all out.”

Aniya pa, ito na raw ang tamang panahon para magamit at mairampa niya ang mga damit at accessories na nasa closet niya kabilang na ang mga ibinigay sa kanya ng mga kaibigang fashion designers.

“I felt like na, now is the time to use everything, kasi sayang, ang dami. But I really did enjoy the process of really looking what’s already in my closet, what I can reuse, what I can mix it with.

“I’m very very thankful that I have, in the past, worked with a lot of designers from here, also from abroad that were able to send a lot of stuff, and let me blend or borrow a lot of dresses for the show so nakakatuwa, may narating ‘yung kaartehan ko,” natatawang chika ng Kapuso star.

Mapapanood na ang “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” simula sa Nov. 15 sa GMA Telebabad after “24 Oras.” Makakasama rin dito sina Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, Michelle Dee at marami pang iba.

Ito’y sa direksyon ni Mark Sicat dela Cruz.