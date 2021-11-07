Pauleen Luna pens touching anniversary message to husband Vic Sotto: ‘It will always be you’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress-host Pauleen Luna wrote a heartwarming anniversary message to husband Vic Sotto on Instagram as they celebrated “10 years of togetherness.”

“And just like that… Happy 10 years of togetherness to the one who has my heart! Know that in this life, i will always choose you, it will always be you, always be us,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old actress said that life might not be easy but she believed that they could “could breeze through anything” as long as they were together.

“Thank you for always having my back ￼ I love you and everything that comes with it!

Happy 10th Anniversary @mzet280 ! God is good!” she added.

Luna shared these sweet photos with her husband Sotto:

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2016. They celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary last January. ￼

They have one daughter, Talitha who just turned 4 on November 6.

RELATED STORY

Pauleen Luna flaunts ‘pre-baby body’: ‘Not doing this for my husband’

/dbs