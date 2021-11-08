4Ps benificiaries to choose not to receive subsidy if vaccination is required

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Some beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Talisay City said they would rather choose not to receive subsidies under the antipoverty program should the government push through with the vaccination requirement.

70-year-old Christita Tiongson, a resident of Sitio Salvador, Barangay San Roque in Talisay City, said that if vaccination will soon be required in order for them to get the cash assistance under the said program, she would still refuse to get herself inoculated.

Tiongson said she refuses to get vaccinated because she fears she may suffer from side effects for being asthmatic.

“Sige nalang. Di man ko magpabakuna kay hubakon man ko, inheritance mani namong hubak. Namatay akong amahan hubak. Okay ra, di nalang ko magpabakuna. Ang tawo mamatay man gyud noh, Ginoo nalang ang mahibaw. Sige lang okay ra nga matanggal ko basta dili gyud ko magpabakuna,” she said.

The mother of five and grandmother of six turned emotional when asked of her reaction about the proposal of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to require the vaccination to receive cash aid.

Should it push through, Tiongson said she would still be grateful for the program, which she has been a member of for 10 years already. She said it helped her sustain her family’s needs, including being able to let her adopted child finish schooling.

Meanwhile, Cherryl Cabardo, another resident in the said barangay and also a 4Ps beneficiary, said that she would not get herself inoculated with any type of vaccines.

The 47-year-old Cabardo also said she is afraid of the possible side effects.

“Willing ra nako isakripisyo, kana ra gyud akong gipangayo bahala’g tangtangon ko sa Pantawid di gyud ko pa vaccine kay mahadlok gyud lagi ko…,” she stressed.

She, however, said that the quarterly assistance from 4Ps, was a huge help for their family, particularly in times of classes.

“Makatabang gyud hinuon ang 4Ps labi na ting klase, maka tabang gyud ka sa mga kinahanglanon sa mga estudyante. Dako gyud kaayog tabang ang 4Ps,” said Cabardo.

Both Tiongson and Cabardo, though, hope that the government will not implement the DILG’s proposal.

“Hangyo unta ko sa gobyerno nga ang ayuda ipadawat gyud sa ako kay wa gyud ko’y lain nga makoanan sa 4Ps ba maluoy intawn,” said Tiongson.

Some senators also criticized the proposal, saying that authorities should use their imagination to address vaccine hesitancy instead.

Under the 4Ps Act or Republic Act No. 11310, Filipino households who are below the poverty line and with underage members, must comply with certain conditions to receive subsidies.

These include pregnant women receiving prenatal and postnatal care, children getting adequate nutrition and attending classes in school at least 85 percent of the time.

