15-year-old NM Velarde tops Cepca weekly chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Newly inducted National Master (NM) Jerish John Velarde flexed his winning form by dominating the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online chess tournament: Barracks Chess Club Blitz Series on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

The 15-year-old Velarde, the pride of Lapu-Lapu City, topped the All-Cepcans category by scoring a near perfect 8.0 points after nine-rounds of competition.

Former weekly champion Jimmy Ty Jr. settled for second place with 7.5 points.

The third to sixth placers were Eden Diano, FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, Rosendo Yamyamin, and Kristina Belano, respectively.

All of them scored 5.5 points each but were ranked according to their total tie-break points.

Meanwhile, former Cepca Grand finals champion Reynaldo Flores topped the Group B category.

The 63-year-old retired seafarer scored a total of 43 points while Maria Kristine Lavandero trailed him at second place with 40 points.

Filemon Kapuno III grabbed the third spot with 36 points while Magno Dionson landed at fourth place with 32 points, and Edwin Cablao at fifth place with 27 points.

All mentioned wood pushers received cash prizes from the weekly tournament’s sponsor, the Barracks Chess Club.

/bmjo

