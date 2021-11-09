Police to intensify patrolling amid eased restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police assigned in quarantine control points (QCP) here are expected to intensify their patrolling within their respective areas of jurisdiction as they observed a more relaxed public these past days.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that their “static” system or their deployment of personnel in barangay entries and exits no longer applies these days due to eased restrictions since the downgrading of the city to alert level 2.

That is why they converted at least 80 personnel from around 40 areas in Cebu City wherein these QCPs are stationed. These QCPs were supposedly placed in all 80 barangays in Cebu City. However, those included in the areas of convergence such as in downtown areas were prioritized and deployed with police personnel.



These personnel will be active for 24 hours. Parilla said this would be effective in monitoring the compliance of residents to health protocols.

A cause of worry, Parilla said, is that they have apprehended around 150 to 200 protocol violators in Cebu City in the past week. Failure to comply with the curfew is the most violated protocol while many were also apprehended for not wearing face masks.

“Bisag luag na tuod atong directives but ang observance sa atoang health protocols padayun gihapon,” Parilla reminds the public.



(Even if we have eased our directives, our the observance of health protocols must continue.)

Parilla said that there are at least two police personnel assigned in each area. They will now become team leaders of all the barangay public security officers (BPSO) assigned there. However, Parilla said that these BPSO’s will directly report to the commanders assigned in their respective stations.

Contrary to the previous report, Parilla clarified that they are expecting this conversion to be effective this weekend as they anticipate more people to go outside their respective homes.

