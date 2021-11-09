Cebu City now has less than 200 COVID-19 active cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is seeing further improvements in its COVID-19 situation as the Christmas season draws near.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) revealed in their latest data that there are only 190 active cases left in the city following a continuous downtrend of cases in the past two months.

The daily positivity rate for cases has dropped to 1.4 percent, while the deaths as of November 9, 2021, have remained at three casualties.

The critical utilization rate for COVID-19 dedicated beds in all 15 hospitals in the city is at 25.60 percent for public and an all-time low of 9.93 percent in private hospitals.

This means that the number of moderate to severe cases that are now admitted in hospitals is low and more beds are available to cater to COVID-19 patients.

Transmission in households and workplaces has balanced out as well. Only five new cases were recorded on November 8, 2021.

“Below 200 nata at 190 active case for the last 14 days. Let’s vaccinate more and we’ll bring it down even more. But just to remind everyone that vaccination is not a substitute for protocol compliance.”

“Remember duol na ang pasko atong numero uno nga kontra ay ang KOMPYANSA,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

The EOC is hoping that the good COVID-19 situation will last even past the Sinulog celebrations in January 2022.

With more movement during the Christmas season this December 2021 to Fiesta Señor in January 2022, the EOC said it will risk the faster transmission of the virus.

This is unless people get vaccinated and choose to protect themselves from the COVID-19. /rcg

