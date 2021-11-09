Beatrice Luigi Gomez is stunning in official headshot released by MUPH

CEBU, Philippines—The Miss Universe season is finally here.

This as the Miss Universe Philippines organization on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, released the official headshot of Cebuana Beatrice Luigi Gomez, the Philippines’ bet to the upcoming international pageant.

Gomez wore a warm pink ensemble with her hair laid down and in big curls for her headshot.

Her well-defined jawline, powerful eyes and her Filipina skin were highlighted in the photo.

The Cebuana beauty queen will compete in the 70th Miss Universe competition this December in Eilat, Israel. She is set to compete with the other beauties from the different countries.

She will try to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The reigning Miss Universe 2020 is Andrea Meza of Mexico.

