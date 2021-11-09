Pinoy boxers to vie in Probellum’s first fight card in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two world-title bouts featuring boxers of the Philippines taking on bets from the United Kingdom will highlight the first fight card of global boxing outfit Probellum on December 11, 2021 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

Billed as the “Probellum: Revolution,” the fight card will feature reigning and defending WBO world bantamweight king Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero and Filipino Jayson “Smasher” Mama.

Casimero will take on Paul “Baby Faced Assassin” Butler of the UK while Mama will face Sunny “Showtime” Edwards, who will finally defend the IBF world flyweight title.

The 32-year old Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) who has been training in the United States for almost a month, will defend his title for the third time in his fight against Butler (33-2, 15KOs).

Meanwhile, the undefeated Edwards (16-0, 4 knockouts) makes his first title defense by taking on his mandatory challenger Mama (16-0, 9 knockouts).

Edwards was forced to withdraw from the bout last September due to an apparent ankle injury he sustained during training.

Meanwhile, four-division world champion, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes (43-1-5, 23KOs) will fight in a world title eliminator bout with his opponent who has yet to be determined.

Also, unbeaten super featherweight prospect Archie Sharp (21-0, 9KOs), and former world title challenger Jono Carroll (20-2-1, 5 knockouts) will also get featured in the major fight card.

“We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“We made it clear from the offset that we have massive plans in store for Probellum, and this world title double-header shows just that.

“The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement. With the likes of Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action. We cannot wait for fight night and are proud to bring this historic event to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.”

Also, WBC world bantamweight champion, Nonito Donaire who is Probellum’s banner fighter will fight on the same day.

However, it will be in a different time zone as he defends his title against fellow Filipino and interim world champion Mark Gaballo at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

