Effective strategies, collaboration with LGU lowered COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, says CCPO exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the top officials of the police force here said that collaboration with the city government and effective strategies such as strict implementation of policies helped in the decrease of COVID-19 cases in the Queen City of the South.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the efforts of the police force was pivotal in bringing the numbers down in this city which, at one point, was among the highest in the country.

“Strict implementation and strict guidelines in collaboration sa atoang LGU nga maminaw sad sila sa atoang suggestions sa kung unsay mga balaod nga dapat ipatuman,” Parilla said on how they managed to secure the city amid the pandemic.

(Strict implementation and strict guidelines in collaboration with our LGU that listens to our suggestions on what orders are to be implemented here.)

As of November 8, the Department of Health in Central Visayas has recorded just 5 new cases in Cebu City, for a total of 277 active cases.

Apart from the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Parilla said that their efforts, especially in boosting their police visibility, have been essential in keeping their crime rate low too.

He saidhey now average at least 12 recorded crimes per week, which mostly concerns snatching and robbery. In the previous months, they usually go beyond 12 per week.

As they recognize this development, the CCPO also had their 120th Police Service Anniversary on Monday afternoon, November 8, wherein some top-performing police officials were awarded.

Among those awarded were Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes for being the Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Operations; Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Best Junior Police Commissioned Officer for Administration; Police Senior Master Sergeant Ricardo Busico Jr, Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations; Police Executive Master Sergeant Renante Cabasag, Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Administration; Police Staff Sergeant Gerby Maloloy-on for being the Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Operations, and Police Corporal Joy Alad-ad for being the Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer for Administration.

For the unit awards, five police stations under the CCPO were awarded.

The best police station was awarded to the Parian Police Station. The best police station in crime clearance and solution was awarded to Carbon police station. Aside from this, the Best performing police station in the campaign against illegal drugs was the Talamban Police Station, which was also recognized as the best performing station in the campaign against illegal gambling.

In the campaign against wanted persons, Pardo Police Station was recognized. It was also awarded as the best performing police station in the campaign against loose firearms.

“For those who did not get any award, dili ni sa ingon nga wala sila mu perform, almost all of our stations were given awards and recognized at the regional level,” Parilla said.

Parilla challenged all cops assigned in Cebu City to continue implementing the strategies and excel in their jobs.

