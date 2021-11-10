Body discovered in City of Naga shoreline identified

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The body that was discovered along the shoreline in Barangay East Poblacion in the City of Naga on Tuesday afternoon, November 9, 2021, has been identified.

Police Lieutenant Cleto Pia from the City of Naga Police Station, said the victim was identified as 59-year-old Wilfredo Sevelliano Orsajes, who is a resident of Purok Ecology, Barangay West Poblacion.

Orsajes, who is a tricycle driver, was identified by his wife. She also said that Orsajes was last seen at their house as he reportedly left at around 3 p.m., or more than an hour before the discovery of the body past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Based on the account of the victim’s wife, Orsajes left to go fishing in the seawaters off the coast of East Poblacion.

Pia said the floating body of Orsajes was discovered by a certain Danilo Candido Trongco, who was then also fishing nearby.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

According to Orsajes’s wife, the victim had an existing case of diabetes.

Pia said they are conducting further investigation so as to determine the cause of Orsajes’ death.

/bmjo

