Virgin of the Rule fiesta opening salvo on Thursday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine will have an opening salvo of their activities on Thursday, November 11, 2021, for the upcoming fiesta celebration of the Virgin of the Rule on November 19-20, 2021.

Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, parish priest of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine, said that they will hold a motorcade of the image tomorrow, which will start at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

He said that they will transfer the image to the city hall this afternoon, for an overnight vigil, before the motorcade tomorrow.

“Gikan dinhi sa Simbahan, ihatod sa City Hall by 4 o’clock. Mag-vigil didto sa City Hall unya tomorrow, and send-off sa imahe mga alas-8 seguro,” Ga said.

The route of the motorcade will start at the city hall, right-turn to ML Quezon Highway, straight to Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan Seabreeze, right-turn to Isuya road, Bankal Casia road, turn-left to Pajac Rotonda, Abuno, Datag Maribago, Agus, Ilaya, turn-right to Marigondon Crossing, straight to Marigondon Basak road, S. Osmeña St., then back to the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine.

Ga said that they are expecting that the motorcade will end at around 10:00 a.m.

The motorcade would also mark the start of the Novena Masses.

Ga revealed that every day, they will hold nine Masses which will start at 5:00 a.m., while the last Mass will start at 7:00 p.m.

“Sa karon nga mga Novena Masses, naay gidugang nga usa ka misa. Last year, walo ka misa sa usa ka adlaw pagsugod sa novena. Atong gidugang kining misa sa alas-7 sa gabie nga wala last year,” he added.

He explained that they decided to add a Mass at 7:00 p.m., to accommodate devotees who would be off-duty from work in the evening.

Ga also said that they will only be accommodating 750 devotees inside the church or 50% of its capacity. Only fully vaccinated individuals would be accommodated inside the church, while unvaccinated minors would need to be accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents.

They will also be accommodating 300 devotees inside the church compound and an additional 300 on the ground of the High School Department of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Ga said that they will prepare chairs for the devotees, to ensure that the 70% capacity for outdoor gatherings would be properly observed.

Vaccinated, fully and partially vaccinated individuals can be accommodated in the outdoor venue.

The director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, has also assured the parishioners that they have enough personnel to secure the church.

“While sa simbahan permanente na, while sa motorcade separate pod na nga deployment,” Banzon said.

He added that they will also tap force multipliers and traffic personnel to secure the fiesta activities. /rcg

