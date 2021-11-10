Cebu City removes mandatory face shields, no panaygon allowed yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government on Wednesday, has officially removed the mandatory use of face shields in public in a new directive released by Acting Mayor Michael Rama.

Rama said in his directive that the city will be adapting the latest directive of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for COVID-19 in limiting the mandatory use of face shields only in venues that are enclosed and crowded and involve close contacts, or what the IATF termed as “3Cs.”

Recently, public announcements were made that IATF is considering the possibility of discontinuing the mandatory wearing of face shields. The agency has also given the local government unit concerned, the authority to decide whether or not to lift the mandatory wearing of the face shield in their respective locality.

“The Cebu City Multisectoral Convergence Group conducted a meeting for the purpose where observations and discussions were made on the manner people utilized face shield in various settings.”

“It was confirmed that face shields were usually not properly worn but just fashionably displayed as headgear for compliance purposes. Consequently, the convergence group recommended the lifting of the mandatory use of face shield in certain venues and facilities with exceptions,” said Rama.

With this, Rama officially lifted the mandatory use of the face shields in public places including parks, markets, malls and traditional jeepneys

The face shield needs to be worn in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, other medical facilities, and air-conditioned public utility vehicles (PUVs).

As for events such as weddings, baptism, necrological services, and others, Rama urged organizers to determine if it fits the 3Cs of the closed area, crowded, and involves close-contact, to determine the requirement for face shields.

“I would encourage face shields to be worn in these instances,” said Rama.

Furthermore, the directive also obliges the management of all indoor venues and establishments to require the presentation and to check the vaccination card of their customers upon entry to their respective establishments.

This mandate is specifically to be implemented to adults bringing of minors and to adults who want to eat in an indoor dining setting.

Meanwhile, Rama urged Christmas carollers or “manaygonay” to refrain from carolling for the meantime as the city government is still planning for the protocols this Christmas 2021.

Rama said he will be meeting the convergence group to discuss all the Christmas related issues from Misa de Gallo to Christmas parties and to Christmas carolling.

As of now, carollers are asked not to go around houses yet to “panaygon” or else they may be apprehended.

He urged them to wait for the directives for such activities that he will released in the coming weeks. /rcg

