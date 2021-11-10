Archbishop Camomot sainthood: Vatican commission affirms Heroic Virtues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The path is leading closer to sainthood for the late Archbishop Teofilo Bastida Camomot.

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on November 10, 2021, that they have been notified of positive progress in the sainthood of Archbishop Camomot following a Meeting of Theologians in Rome, Italy to discuss the ‘positio’ of Archbishop Camomot on November 9, 2021.

The Archdiocese said that the Theological Commission of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints in the Vatican gave a unanimous affirmative vote (9 out of 9) to the Heroic Virtues of the Servant of God, Archbishop Teofilo Camomot.

The approval of the Heroic Virtues paves the way for further examinations of the Commission of Bishop and Cardinals of the same Congregation.

Upon completion of the Commission’s study, the cause will be presented to the Holy Father for his approval. Then Bishop Camomot will be considered “Venerable”.

In the Catholic Church, the “Venerable” is the title used for a person who has been posthumously declared “heroic in virtue” during the investigation and is an integral process leading to canonization as a saint.

The Archdiocese of Cebu recently called the faithful to pray for the sainthood of Archbishop Camomot and for the process to progress into his beatification.

Once Archbishop Camomot has become a Venerable, the process of Beatification will begin through the requirement of a miracle. /rcg

