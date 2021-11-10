Julia Montes welcomes ‘Megastar’ Sharon Cunete to ‘FPJ’s: Ang Probinsyano’

CEBU, Philippines— Julia Montes teases an upcoming project with Coco Martin and Megastar Sharon Cuneta through her official Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, the actress welcomed the Megastar with a sweet caption to their photo.

“Sobrang espesyal po ng araw na ito para sa akin. Finally makakasama na po namin ang nag iisa at minamahal nating lahat the Megastar, Ms. Sharon Cuneta! Pasensya na po kayo sa smile ko nastar strucked po talaga ako! – JM ,” she wrote.

Cuneta is set to join the cast of ‘FPJ’s: Ang Probinsyano,’ as announced by Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Montes, on another Facebook post, uploaded a photo of her hugging Cuneta and says, “I love you po Megastar Ms. Sharon Cuneta! -JM .”

Cuneta also posted photos and a Tiktok video of them on her Instagram page.

“The power couple 💛 cocojul

And the megastar Ms Sharon cuneta ❤️

Sakalam 💪,” she wrote as a caption.

Montes currently casts in ‘FPJ’s: Ang Probinsyano’ taking up the role of “Mara,” the new and last love of Cardo Dalisay (played by Martin).

