Julia Montes to Coco Martin: ‘Mahal ka namin ❤️ Happy birthday!’

CEBU, Philippines—Julia Montes pens a lengthy birthday message for ‘Ang Probinsyano’ co-star and rumored boyfriend Coco Martin.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, Julia uploaded a photo of Coco on her official Instagram page.

She described him as a loving man to his family, friends and to people at work.

“Sa taong sobrang magmahal sa kapwa, kaibigan, pamilya at sa trabaho. Wag mong kakalimutan na biyaya ka sa lahat ng taong natutulungan at nakakasama mo,” Julia wrote as a caption.

“May the joy that you have spread come back to you not only on this day but through out the rest of your life 😊

Mahal ka namin ❤️ Happy birthday !, “she said.

Coco turned 40 on November 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Montes (@montesjulia08)

Julia joined Coco in the cast of the longest-running Philippine television series last August 2021. She plays “Mara,” Cardo’s new leading lady in the primetime series.

Montes and Martin were first paired in the 2012 TV drama “Walang Hanggan.” They have since been rumored to be in a relationship.

But they are yet to confirm or deny romantic speculations. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Julia bagong leading lady ni Coco sa ika-6 anibersaryo ng ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Coco, Julia sumabak na sa taping para sa ‘Ang Probinsyano’; Kakampi kaya o kalaban?

#KiligToTheBones: CocoJuls supporters nagbubunyi sa pagpasok ni Julia sa ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy