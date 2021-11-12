Derek Ramsay: ‘Waking up to this beautiful woman every morning is such a blessing’

CEBU, Phillippines– Newlywed Derek Ramsay on Instagram shares a snap of him and Ellen Adarna’s first morning as a married couple.

In the candid photo shared by Ramsay, Adarna can be seen sleeping while he gives his wife Ellen, a sweet morning kiss.

“Waking up to this beautiful woman every morning is such a blessing. I love you Mrs Ramsay,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07)

Netizens and celebrity friends gushed over Ramsay’s sweet gesture as they sent their congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

“Tulog yan for the next 3 days,” Vito Selma jokingly said.

(She’ll be asleep for the next 3 days.)

Ramsay and Adarna tied the knot in a dreamy sunset wedding ceremony held in Bataan on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The couple was engaged last March.

