‘There was just an instant connection,’ Derek Ramsay shares how he decided to marry Ellen Adarna

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “That means he already wanted to marry you before you kissed.”

This was the line Dr. Vicki Belo shared with the bubbly couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna that made Ramsay say, “There was just an instant connection.”

In the recent vlog post of Belo on her Youtube channel, she sat down with the celebrity couple that has been making rounds online because of their social media posts that show nothing but realness and happiness.

Ramsay and Adarna shared how their relationship started, all the awkward in-betweens, and how Ramsay decided to marry Adarna even if they haven’t shared their first kiss yet.

Ironic, right?

But like what the famous actor said there was just an instant connection between the both of them that he knew it was it.

This was backed up by Belo, who shared a secret that Ramsay did phone her before proposing to Adarna three days before the couple’s first month together.

“So you knew that you were going to marry me before we kissed?” teased Adarna with a loud laugh showing how “kilig” she was with this revelation.

Before ending the first part of the vlog, Belo said that it took Ramsay 44 years to finally decide to settle down, but it only took him a month to know who he ends up with: Cebuana celebrity Ellen Adarna.

