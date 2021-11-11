Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tie the knot in dreamy sunset wedding

CEBU, Philippines—Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay finally tied the knot today, November 11, 2021.

In a series of Instagram stories, the Cebuana actress shared snaps and videos tagged by her friends during the ceremony.

Adarna rode on a golf cart in going to the venue at a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan.

Ellen Adarna walked down the aisle in a sultry high-slit strapless wedding dress made by Marc Rancy, while Ramsay wore a Bianca Cordero suit.

She was held by an emotional Ramsay as they walk down the altar facing the beautiful crimson ball.

The wedding was held at the top of the hill based on the Instagram stories shared by Adarna’s page.

The beautiful sunset even made the ceremony more intimate.

Elias Modesto, Adarna’s son to John Lloyd Cruz, was their ring bearer. He carried with him their pet dog as he walked down the aisle.

Before the wedding, Adarna also shared photos of her wearing more than two white gowns designed by Rancy.

In February of this year, the couple confirmed their relationship.

They got engaged in March.

READ:

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay confirm relationship