Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte in talks about ‘working together’ for 2022 polls — Romualdez

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos are in talks about the possibility of working together for the 2022 national elections, Lakas CMD president Martin Romualdez said Friday.

Romualdez made the remark as speculations on a possible alliance between Duterte-Carpio and Marcos surface ahead of next year’s elections.

Asked about the possibility of an alliance between Duterte-Carpio and Marcos, Romualdez said: “I’m hoping for that. We’re all hoping that they can work together. I think the discussions between the two have been along those lines kaya (that’s why) we’re thinking positively about this.”

The decision on running as a tandem, however, still lies on the Duterte-Carpio and Marcos, said Romualdez.

“Well if the two will be running together as, in tandem, I think I’d rather leave it up to them to make that final decision. And we as the party of Mayor Inday Sara will be very supportive of that decision. And if our inputs are sought for, then we shall do the same,” Romualdez said.

“For the time being I know there is engagement between the two As we all know they saw each other yesterday and I’m sure they had a chance to talk and I’m sure that they talked, even not necessarily face to face. But I know they talk from time to time. Even perhaps via Zoom they do,” he added.

Romualdez, however, said that Lakas CMD would “obviously want to have the highest position”, but said that they would respect the candidates’ decision.

Marcos has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the presidency in next year’s elections.

Meanwhile, Duterte-Carpio initially filed her COC for Davao City mayor, insisting that she would not vie for a national post. She, however, later withdrew her candidacy and left her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

Just hours after quitting HNP, she joined Lakas CMD, fueling talks that she would vie for the presidency or vice presidency. Romualdez said Duterte-Carpio’s choice will most likely be known over the weekend.

