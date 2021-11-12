Samsam Gullas on ‘switch’: I want to protect my wife

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that his swapping candidacies with his wife, Rhea, is an attempt to shield her from the mudslinging of political rivals.

In a Facebook post, the mayor explained why he decided to withdraw his candidacy for the First District of Cebu and instead seek reelection.

“First of all, I’m happy to announce that with the support of my whole family and all the mayors in the First District of Cebu, I will run for reelection as mayor of Talisay City.”

“I cannot just sit idle and watch as he throws every traditional trick in the book at Rhea. Sakit gyud kaayo isip bana ug amahan ang mga bakak ug mga issue ilang gipanglabay sa akong asawa,” said Gullas.

The mayor explained that he has consulted with his family, the mayors of the towns and cities in the First District, the barangay captains in Talisay City, and political allies regarding his decision, but mostly his parents who really wanted him to run for Congress.

However, he now wanted to seek reelection because he wanted to protect his wife from the political tensions.

Now, his plan is to continue his Aksyon Agad programs in the city and spend his second term in bringing the City out of the pandemic through economic recovery.

“We faced the most difficult times of this pandemic together, let’s finish it together,” said Gullas.

Gullas clarified that the swap was not because they are afraid that Rhea may fail to grab the mayoral seat because according to their surveys, Rhea is actually leading in the survey.

He also clarified that there was no switching because they withdrew their candidacies first then filed substitutions for each other.

The mayor withdrew his candidacy at around 8 a.m. on Friday, and shortly after, Rhea, submitted her candidacy for First District Representative.

CDN Digital tried to reach Vice Mayor Allan Bucao, but he has yet to respond to multiple queries. /rcg

