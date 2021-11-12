Babag firecracker manufacturers reminded to always prioritize safety

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Officials in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City have already started meeting with firecracker and pyrotechnics retailers and manufacturers.

Babag village chief Arsenio Berdin said that this is to ensure the safety of factories manufacturing firecrackers in his barangay.

He said that he wants to ensure that the requirements in manufacturing firecrackers are properly observed by his constituents.

Berdin revealed that currently, only one manufacturer of firecrackers has a standing permit and license to operate.

Some manufacturers, Berdin said, have failed to renew their permits due to the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Nag-seminar naman sad mi, dili lang ko gusto nga dunay panghitabo bitaw nga pareha sauna nga naay nabuthan,” Berdin said.

He added that his tanods are also conducting foot patrol and inspection, in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Berdin said that December 15 to 31, 2021, is the schedule for retailers to display their firecracker products.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City lone district Congresswoman Paz Radaza, said that she is implementing interventions to help workers from the firecracker industry who were affected by the pandemic.

Radaza said that one of the interventions that she implemented is through enrolling them in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay ng mga Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

“Gitan-aw lang nato ug gi-istorya ang kapitan ug mga katawhan kung unsa ang panginahanglan, so far, identified man gyud ni sila sa pyrotechnics, sa mga pabuto, so atong gi-focusan kung asa ta makatabang,” Radaza said. /rcg

