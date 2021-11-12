Consolacion starts vaccination of minors: 1K children vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — An estimated 1,000 minors were vaccinated on Friday, November 12, as Consolacion town started its COVID-19 vaccination of minors, whose ages are from 12 years old to 17 years old.

This was the Municipal Health Office’s estimate of the minors vaccinated today.

Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado who visited the vaccination site was happy to see that a lot of minors supported the immunization program.

Alegado said because of the positive response of the minors vaccination, they planned to add more vaccination sites, only for minors.

The minors vaccination was conducted on the second floor of SM Consolacion where there were also adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Other than SM Consolacion, the town’s vaccination site is the Municipal Covered Court.

They target to vaccinate at least 5,853 minors.

Mother and daughter, Elaine Mondigo and Aaliyah Mondigo, 17 years old from Barangay Lamac, said that aside from the protection they would get, they also wanted to be vaccinated to have vaccination cards because they wanted to visit their family in Mindanao and the vaccination card was the primary requirement.

Alegado is encouraging others, who are not vaccinated yet to get inoculated to protect themselves and so that the town could achieve herd immunity.

At present, the town has around 40 to 50 percent rate of vaccination with 45,132 individuals being fully vaccinated and 50,818 having received their first dose of the vaccine.

The town should vaccinate at least 103,000 individuals to achieve herd immunity.

RELATED STORIES

LGUs told: Don’t turn down walk-in minors at vax centers

Kids vaccinated in Cebu City look forward to going back to F2F classes, playing outside

Cebu City Health to vaccinate 50 minors with comorbidities per day

Cebu City targets to inoculate 500 kids daily

More Mandaue City minors register for COVID-19 vaccine

10K Mandaue City minors masterlisted for COVID-19 vaccination

Gov’t adviser: Vaccinate minors first before giving boosters to others

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy