With easing of restrictions, Ligan warns Cebuanos of snatching, other crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is asking Cebuanos to always be vigilant now that most of them are already going outside of their homes due to eased quarantine restrictions.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan said criminals, including Salisi gang members, are expected to take advantage of gatherings.

As a deterrence, CCPO is working with other law enforcement units to especially collect data on the possible presence and operation of snatchers, pickpockets and robbers in the city.

Ligan said they are also conducting patrols to ensure police visibility especially in places of convergence.

He said they are anticipating an increase in snatching and robbery cases, among others, during the holiday season since people are going out to either go shopping or enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.

Last October 20, 2021, the entire Cebu was placed under Alert Level 2 with more relaxed restrictions that also allows some establishments to already resume operations.

On October 25, 2021, Acting Mayor Michael Rama also announced that fully vaccinated travelers can already enter the ports here without need for real-time polymerase reaction (RT-PCR), antigen, or saliva test.

Like in the past years and with the relaxed travel restrictions, Ligan said, it cannot be avoided for criminals coming from other province to come to Cebu City during the holidays to look for their next victims here.

Still, Ligan gave the assurance that they are prepared to secure the Cebuanos while at the same time overseeing compliance with minimum health protocols.

On November 12, the Department of Health in Central Visayas logged 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Cebu City bringing to 243 the total number of active cases here.

