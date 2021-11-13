IN PHOTOS: Leni, Kiko’s Day 2 visit in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For two days, presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan visited Cebu and attended various activities here.

On their second day, Robredo personally turned over the Sustainable and Livelihood and Training (SLT) subsidies to Mabolo Mahiga Vendors Association (MMVA) in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Around P120,000 was awarded to MMVA, a group of vendors within the territorial jurisdiction of Barangays Mabolo and Mahiga creek area, for their proposed meat processing livelihood such as tocino and chorizo.

The subsidy is part of the series of turnovers to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the SLT, which is a program of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The group, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly reached out to the OVP through the Pagtambayayong Foundation, which was founded by Cebu City vice mayoral candidate Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez.

Robredo asked the vendors to grow the amount given to them through their future business.

“Papalaguin niyo yung pondong binigay sa inyo kasi yun lang naman yung sadya namin. Ayaw namin na pag nagbigay kami, nag-away-away tuloy. Ang gusto natin na dahil sa binigay natin, dumagdag yung kita niyo sa pang-araw-araw. So yun lang naman yung hinihingi namin,” the vice president told the vendors.

(Grow the capital that is given to you that is the only thing we want from you. We don’t want that we give you this then you fight against each other. What we want in giving you this is we want to add to your daily sales. So that is what we ask of you.)

Right after the turnover, Robredo proceeded to a private school in Mandaue City, where she met the volunteers who helped implement the OVP’s programs and services during the pandemic.

Pangilinan also joined event together with senatorial aspirants Jose “Chel” Diokno, Teddy Baguita, and Alex Lacson.

Robredo thanked all the volunteers for their initiatives to help those in need.

Apart from that, the presidential aspirant also joined Dodoy, Cebu’s Tubig Queen, in a Tiktok dance.

All of the aspirants then proceeded to a restaurant in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City to administer the oath of “Lawyers for Leni.”

Robredo then led the inauguration of another one of their headquarters, the Sugbuaon for Leni-Kiko headquarters, along F. Ramos St., Cebu City.

Robredo also attended the wedding of the son of Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa at a church along General Maxilom Avenue in the afternoon.

/dbs

