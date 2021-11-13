Elias introduces his mom as a Ramsay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Who is the new Ramsay in town?

Let the three-year-old cute son of Ellen Adarna, Elias Modesto Cruz tell you who.

In a short video uploaded by Derek Ramsay on his Instagram account Saturday, November 13, they ask the little boy who is his mama now after getting married.

The little boy’s reply is melting hearts online.

“Tito Gali is Ramsay, Tito Derek is Ramsay and mama’s Ramsay.”

Then he goes and gives his mama a quick hug.

Derek and Ellen tied the knot last November 11 in a dreamy sunset wedding with their closest family and friends.

Elias was the ring bearer during the wedding ceremony.

Isn’t this cute?

/dbs