Pacquiao hits ‘trapos’ over political changes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Manny Pacquiao criticized traditional politicians or “trapos” for their changing political stands.

“Yung sinasabi ko di tayo pwedeng mangako nalang ng mangako. Mahirap kasi yung ang mga tao yung iisipin nila, sa umpisa palang marami ng nagsisinungaling. Yung walang takot magsinungaling, eh delikado yun.”

“Yung pabagao-bago ang desisyon, yun ang hindi dapat,” said the senator.

While Pacquiao was holding this press conference in Cebu City, consequently, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has filed her candidacy for Vice President in the nation’s capital.

When asked if he was referring to the presidential daughter in his statement, the senator said it was a general statement for traditional politicians.

Although he did not categorically say that he is against the changing of political slates through substitution, Pacquiao insinuated that this tactic has been used and abused.

“Ilang beses na natin naexperience ng mga ganyan, ilang beses na din narinig ang mga pangako ng pagbabago, pero wala tayung nakikita. Wala tayong natatamo,” he said.

Still, he said that everyone has the right to seek election, and if Sara Duterte had decided to run for President, he would have faced her just like any other opponent. It can be noted that Sara Duterte is running for Vice Presidency instead.

“Lahat may karapatan magpapili. Ang taong bayan magdesisyon kung karapatdapat ba maging pangulo,” said Pacquiao.

As to reports that he will have a “huge announcement” before November 15, 2021, Pacquiao said that he has no announcements whatsoever.

“Hindi ako trapo mag-isip. Hindi ako trapo na politiko. Kapag sinabi ko na tatakbo ako, tatakbo ako kasi nakapagdesisyon na ako. Itutuloy natin yung laban,” he said.

Pacquiao is in Cebu City to attend the wedding of the son of Cebu City Second District Representative Rodrigo Bebot Abellanosa.

Aside from him, Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno are also in the city to attend the same wedding. /rcg

