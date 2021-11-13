Moralde, Zepeda make weight; title fight in US a go

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Vincent “Mulawin “Moralde and his opponent William Zepeda of Mexico passed the official weigh-in to schedule their World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Lightweight championship duel in Anaheim, California, tomorrow, Saturday, November 13, 2021 (November 14, 2021 Manila Time).

The 27-year-old Moralde of Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City weighed in at 133.8 pounds while the unbeaten Zepeda tipped the scales at 134.4lbs to schedule their 10-rounder regional title bout.

Moralde’s career has been on a roller-coaster ride for the past five years.

After being unbeaten in 19 fights, Moralde (24-4, 13 knockouts) tasted his first defeat in the hands of Toka Kahn Clary in his debut fight in the United States in 2017.

From 2017 to 2021, Moralde won five of his last nine bouts. He defeated fellow Filipino Kim Lindog in his most recent bout held in General Santos City, but prior to that, he lost to Mexican Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas via technical knockout in Las Vegas in 2020.

Thus, there’s a huge question right now if Moralde can beat Zepeda who is rated No. 11 in the WBA and No. 12 in WBO’s lightweight division.

In addition, fate has been cruel for Filipino boxers this month. Just last week, Moralde’s stablemate Mark Bernaldez lost to Andres Cortes in Las Vegas, Nevada via technical knockout.

Also, Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete Apolinar lost to Korean Jong Seon Kang for the WBO Oriental featehrweight title in South Korea.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Zepeda won the vacant WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against erstwhile unbeaten American prospect Hector Tanajara (19-1,5KOs) via a seventh round TKO when the latter’s corner waved the white flag before the seventh round started.

It was a statement win for Zepeda since Tanajara was a rising prospect being honed by trainer Robert Garcia.

/dbs

