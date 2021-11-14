Capitol pours over P6 million cash aid to Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol has allocated over P6 million in financial incentives to Bogo City.

During her recent visit to this northeastern component city in Cebu, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia pledged to give each of the 12 city councilors P100,000 – P1.2 million in total – as cash incentive for attending the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) tourism caravan last May.

Garcia also turned over a check worth P2.9 million to Bogo City’s Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) to finance their villages’ infrastructural projects.

Each of the city’s 29 barangays was granted P100,000 cash assistance.

The governor also gave P2 million worth of cash incentives to Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez for attending the Provincial Development Council meeting held last October 28.

Garcia was in Bogo City last November 9 to lead the inauguration and groundbreaking of the road projects funded by the Capitol.

In Bogo City alone, the province shelled out more than P237 million to improve and complete road networks there.

Bogo City is a sixth-class component city located approximately 97 kilometers north of the capital Cebu City.

