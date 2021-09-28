In Bogo City, 750 houses set for turnover to Yolanda victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 750 houses in Bogo City, northern Cebu are set to be turned over to victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda, almost eight years after the tragedy occurred.

The Bogo City Government announced on social media that the National Housing Authority (NHA) is currently processing the documents for the turn over of the houses to the local government that will, in turn, give the houses to the designated beneficiaries.

The housing project is part of the government’s pledge to help families displaced by Super Typhoon Yolanda, and is located in a 5.9-hectare property in Barangay Banban.

Each house has a floor area of 40 square meters, with its own comfort room, power and electricity supply while the entire housing site also comes with a volleyball and basketball courts.

Project proponents are also planning to establish a daycare center in the community.

Aside from the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda, the houses are also intended for residents in Bogo City who are staying in disaster-prone areas and need to be relocated.

“Sa mga umaabot nga adlaw pagahimuon na ang opisyal nga pagturnover sa mga unit ngadto sa mga benepesyaryo kansa nawad-an ug panimalay niadtong pagkusokuso sa Super Typhoon Yolanda ug sa mga Bogohanons usab nga kanhi nanimuyo sa mga accident ug calamity prone areas sama sa mga coastal areas, landslide prone, ug flood prone,” portions of the post read.

(We will be making the formal turnover of the housing units to its beneficiaries who lost their homes when Super Typhoon Yoland hit our locality and other Bogohanons who are currently staying in calamity prone areas like the coastal areas and those that are landslide prone and flood prone.)

Bogo City is a 6th-class component city of Cebu province, and is located approximately 98 kilometers north of the capital Cebu City.

Earlier this year, the national government also turned over 750 houses to beneficiaries and victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda in Madridejos in Bantayan Island, also in northern Cebu.

