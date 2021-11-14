Pacquiao to voters: Don’t let political tactics make a fool out of you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Manny Pacquiao is still running for the country’s most powerful position.

During a press conference here on Sunday, November 14, Pacquiao said there would be no major changes in his plans for the Presidential race in next year’s elections.

“Tuloy pa rin ang laban (The fight continues)…No changes, no substitution,” said Pacquiao.

Albeit not referring to any specific candidates, the Presidential aspirant took a swipe on the recent changes among lineups in other parties as the deadline of substitution draws near.

Pacquiao also urged voters not to get fooled by political tactics being leveraged during the election season.

“Gibinuangan ta. Karon nga time, gina-awhag nako and tanan di magpatunto. Wag tayo magpalinlang. Wag tayo magpaloko sa mga mapagkunwaring mga politiko na tumakbo ngayon kasi ang boto natin sa sunod na anim na taon. Yan po ang magdedetermine sa kinabukasan natin sa anim na taon,” he said.

(We are being fooled. In this time, I am encouraging everyone not to be fooled. Let us not be fooled. Let us not be fooled by those who act like politicians running for the elections, because our votes are for the next six years. Those woul determine our future in the next six years.)

Pacquiao was in Cebu for two days, from November 13 to November 14. He was here as one of the guests for the wedding of Jose Abellanosa, the son of Cebu City 2nd District Rep. Rodrigo ‘Bebot’ Abellanosa.

On November 14, he met with sectoral groups, particularly those involved in healthcare, at a hotel in the North Reclamation Area (NRA).

In the meantime, the senator said they were finalizing their party’s complete senatorial lineup.

Pacquiao will be running as president in the May 2022 elections under Abag-Promdi, the Cebu-based political party founded by the late governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

