Pacquiao, Leni attend wedding in Cebu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Manny Pacquiao were among those who attended the wedding of the son of Cebu City South District Rep. Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Robredo and Pacquiao were among the principal sponsors of the wedding of Abellanosa’s son, Jose Lorenzo and Marie Angelique Abellanosa as they tied the knot at a church along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

“KARONG ADLAWA my eldest son Jose will be married, giunhan gyud ko. Moluhod si Isko, Leni ug Manny. Kung giapil pa si Bongbong, ILBM gyud unta ang resulta haha! Ako ani maghuwat na lang sunod presidential elections, para akong kasal ludhan pod og presidentiables,” said Abellanosa in a Facebook post on Saturday, about an hour prior to the wedding.

(On this day, my eldest son, Jose, will be married. He got married first. The wedding sponsors are Isko [Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso], Leni [VP Leni Robredo], and Manny [Senator Manny Pacquiao]. If we included Bongbong [former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.] , the result will be ILBM haha! Me, I will just wait for the next presidential elections, so that my wedding sponsors will be presidentiables.)

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña also attended the event.



Other sponsors including presidential aspirant and incumbent Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, Osmeñas’ wife, Margot, who is the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK’s) mayoral bet, Representative Martin Romualdez, and showbiz icon Vilma Santos were expected to attend as well.

But it is not yet clear whether Isko Moreno, Margot, Romualdez, and Santos attended the private event.

Robredo is in Cebu for a two-day visit starting Friday, with her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and some of her senatorial slate, including Chel Diokno, Teddy Baguita Jr., and Alex Lacson.

Pacquiao is also in Cebu since Saturday, where he attended meetings with volunteers here. He is also expected to have another press conference on Sunday afternoon, November 14.

/dbs

