Ipasa ang Ngiti with Aerophone’s Aeropassko

Multi-carrier company Aerophone celebrates the holiday season by bringing happiness to their customers with their Aeropassko Ipasa ang Ngiti that will run from November 11 to December 30, 2021.

Aerophone sells a wide range of the latest local and international brands of gadgets and accessories. The company also provides trade-in and trade-up for multi-brands in stores.

So, if you want to give thoughtful gifts this Christmas to your gadget-obsessed friends or loved ones, Aerophone is the shop to visit.

With their holiday collections online, customers can expect a great deal on gadgets and techs with exclusive offers from freebies to promos that are perfect for filling your Christmas stockings this festive season.

You can enjoy free shipping sitewide for a minimum purchase of ₱5,000 on smartphones bundled with any accessories worth ₱300 or spend a minimum of ₱10,000 on any standalone smartphone, laptop, wearable, or AIOT with a complimentary gift wrapping and a customized message.

Customers can also enjoy a free ₱300 e-voucher for new sign-ups that will be valid for 30 days and may be applied on your next online purchase.

As early as now, be holiday- ready. Plan the perfect Christmas gifts to your family, friends or colleagues, add them to cart, and enjoy these exciting benefits from the Aerophone Online Store by visiting www.aerophone.com.ph.

For more updates and detailed information about the promo, visit Aerophone’s official Facebook Page or contact 0919 077 6438.