Advertorial Gadgets

Ipasa ang Ngiti with Aerophone’s Aeropassko

By: , - November 20, 2021

Multi-carrier company Aerophone celebrates the holiday season by bringing happiness to their customers with their Aeropassko Ipasa ang Ngiti that will run from November 11 to December 30, 2021.  

Aerophone sells a wide range of the latest local and international brands of gadgets and accessories. The company also provides trade-in and trade-up for multi-brands in stores.

Grab Aerophone’s epic deals and exclusive offers today until December 30, 2021. | Photo: Aerophone | Visit Aerophone’s website now!

So, if you want to give thoughtful gifts this Christmas to your gadget-obsessed friends or loved ones, Aerophone is the shop to visit.

With their holiday collections online, customers can expect a great deal on gadgets and techs with exclusive offers from freebies to promos that are perfect for filling your Christmas stockings this festive season. 

You can enjoy free shipping sitewide for a minimum purchase of ₱5,000 on smartphones bundled with any accessories worth ₱300 or spend a minimum of ₱10,000 on any standalone smartphone, laptop, wearable, or AIOT with a complimentary gift wrapping and a customized message.

 

Enjoy Aerophone’s best deals this holiday season. | Photo: Aerophone | Check out Aerophone’s exciting offers.

 

Enjoy a complimentary gift wrapping and a customized message at Aerophone | Photo: Aerophone | Visit Aerophone’s website now!

Customers can also enjoy a free ₱300 e-voucher for new sign-ups that will be valid for 30 days and may be applied on your next online purchase.

Credit card installment plans are also available up to 12 months through BDO or Metrobank. | Photo: Aerophone

As early as now, be holiday- ready. Plan the perfect Christmas gifts to your family, friends or colleagues, add them to cart, and enjoy these exciting benefits from the Aerophone Online Store by visiting www.aerophone.com.ph.

Give the perfect gifts this Christmas with Aerophone Online Store’s exciting benefits.| Photo: Aerophone | Shop now!

For more updates and detailed information about the promo, visit Aerophone’s official Facebook Page or contact 0919 077 6438.

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.