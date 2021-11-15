SEMPO in a day in CV: P13M shabu seized, 679 persons nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Active community participation has greatly helped the police in their successful seizure of P13 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 679 individuals during their 24-hour long Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO) on November 13, 2021, in Central Visayas.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, Police Regional Office (PRO-7) director, said this after police in Central Visayas successfully seized 1,965.72 grams or almost 2 kilos of ‘shabu’ and 2 grams of dried marijuana leaves from around 150 drug personalities on November 13 alone.

This was from the 128 operations conducted by the police from 12 midnight of November 13 until 11:59 p.m. on the same day. The confiscated illegal drugs are worth P13,366,896.

“Ang Kapulisan sa Central Visayas ay nagpapasalamat sa partisipasyon at aktibong pagbibigay impormasyon ng komyunidad upang masugpo ang ilegal na gawain ng mga kriminal, dahil sa inyo successful ang ating katatapos lang na SEMPO,” Vega’s press release reads.

(The policemen in Central Visayas are thankful for the active participation from the community through giving of information to stop the illegal activities of criminals, because of you [community], our recently concluded SEMPO is successful.)

Apart from operations against illegal drug proliferation, around 296 gamblers were also apprehended from their 122 illegal gambling operations. On their campaign against loose firearms, they also arrested 23 persons and confiscated 223 loose firearms from their 198 operations.

Lastly, as they also intensified their campaign on wanted persons, at least 27 most wanted persons and 183 other wanted persons were arrested.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office director, for his part, said that for the past 15 days, they confiscated around 2,900 grams of ‘shabu’.

With this, he said that they would target at least three kilos of ‘shabu’ per month through their intensified drug operations in Cebu City.

He also said that they would boost their drug operations these days as the city also loosened its quarantine restrictions and they would be anticipating the possible entry of more illegal drugs here.

The newly installed chief of the Philippine National Police, Police Lieutenant General Dionardo Carlos, on November 12, also vowed to continue their intensified campaign and operations against illegal drugs in the country. Apart from the anti-illegal drugs campaign, Carlos also aims to continue the PNP’s anti-criminality and anti-corruption programs.

