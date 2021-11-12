CCPO chief: More drugs expected to enter Cebu City market with easing of restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With eased restrictions, Cebu City policemen anticipate more illegal drugs to enter the local market.

With this, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office chief, said that they would be expecting more drug operations and more confiscations in the coming days.

Ligan said that there would be a big chance that drug personalities here would take advantage of the Cebu City’s quarantine status being downgraded to Alert Level 2.

The CCPO chief said this after a joint operation of the policemen from the Mambaling Police Station, the Sawang Calero Police Station and the Regional Intelligence Unit led to the confiscation of P4.5 million worth of illegal drugs on Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Police also arrested Abner Regudo, 32, a high-value individual at the regional level,

Regudo was previously detained for the same offence but was released in June 2021 for plea bargaining.

CCPO Chief Ligan described Regudo as one who could allegedly dispose of more than 50 grams of “shabu” in Barangay Calamba and neighboring barangays in Cebu City such as Barangays Guadalupe and Labangon.

He also said that Regudo’s contact for his supply of illegal drugs was allegedly an inmate inside the Cebu City Jail.

Regudo was detained at the Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Aside from that, Ligan also said they were also anticipating an increase of possible crimes with the easing of the quarantine restrictions.

For the past four weeks, Ligan said they responded to a minimum of 14 crimes a week.

He also said that the these crimes were mostly solved because most were snatching and robbery incidents.

/dbs

