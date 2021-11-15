Beatrice Gomez hints working on a ‘pasabog’ catwalk for Miss Universe 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With just a month to go before the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel, Beatrice Luigi Gomez is now busy preparing for a lot things.

One of which is her signature pasarella walk.

In a recent interview with Dyan Castillejo on TV Patrol, Gomez said, wanted to perfect her new and improved pasarella walk before she leaves the country for Israel. The same interview was also shared on Pageanthology 101.

“We’re also working on a new walk. It’s a different one, a better one than my usual walk,” she said during the interview.

Gomez was dubbed as a “Silent Killer” when she joined the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. She was very focused on her preparations and would always land on the top five of the pageant’s different challenges.

And as she prepares to compete on an even bigger stage on the most beautiful night in the universe, Gomez said, she wanted to give her fans and supporters another surprise.

The 26-year-old Cebuana stunner is training under the supervision of one of the country’s pasarella experts, Ian Lorenz.

Beatrice has also been spending hours at the gym working out.

Now, we are all left to wonder as to what we should call this queen’s catwalk.

