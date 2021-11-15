South District Rep. Abellanosa’s son files COC for Cebu City councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The newly wed son of Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) as city councilor.

This was confirmed by Omar Shariff Mamalinta, the Comelec Cebu City Election Officer II on Monday, November 15, 2021, which is the last day for substitutions.

Mamalinta disclosed that Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa substituted for incumbent San Nicolas Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal.

Niñal, who is instead seeking for reelection, told CDN Digital that he is afraid that his projects in the barangay will not be continued should he push through with running for city councilor.

Niñal said the barangay is his top priority, which was why he decided to withdraw his candidacy.

Apart from that, the incumbent barangay captain said his constituents also asked him not to leave the barangay.

“Ako pa tiwason ako mga project ug looy pa biyaan mga tao sa barangay. Kuyawan mangataktak ug ma pulihan ko kay weak ako first councilor. Priority nako sa barangay. Daghan hangyo dili ko pabiyaon,” he said.

When asked as to why did he decided to withdraw his candidacy on the last day for substitutions, Niñal said he was waiting for the certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) for the younger Abellanosa.

It can be recalled that the younger Abellanosa recently tied the knot with Marie Angelique Abellanosa on Saturday, November 13 at a church along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.

Among their principal sponsors were presidential aspirants Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

READ: Pacquiao, Leni attend wedding in Cebu City

Meanwhile, Michael Granada Matañoza also withdrew his COC for the mayoral race in Cebu City.

Mamalinta said Matañoza submitted his statement of withdrawal with no substitution at 4:53 p.m. on Monday, a few minutes before the deadline for substitutions.

/bmjo

