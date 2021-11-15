Stop bringing unvaccinated kids in malls, says medical group exec

MANILA, Philippines — Parents, especially those with kids aged 11 years old and below, should still refrain from bringing their children to malls, or any indoor public spaces that are frequented by a lot of people, said the president of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA).

“Ang hinihiling po natin sa ating mga kababayan lalo po sa mga magulang, huwag po natin munang dalhin sa mga mall ang ating mga anak lalo po iyong mga 11 years pababa kasi wala pong available na bakuna sa kanila,” said PMA president Dr. Benito Atienza in a live briefing.

(What we ask of our compatriots, especially parents, is not to take our children to malls, especially those under 11 years old, because there is no vaccine available for them.)

“Kasi sinasabi po natin baka mamaya ma-expose sila. Kung kailangan po nila, dalhin sila sa mga park na iyong maluluwag at kaya po ang social distancing, huwag muna po iyong mga indoor,” he added.

(Because they might end up getting exposed to the virus. If they really need it, take them to parks where you can relax and practice social distancing, not in indoor spaces.)

Atienza explained that because kids usually have strong immune systems, this also means that they can be infected without any immediate signs.

He also cited a report from the Philippine Pediatric Society that revealed high death rates in COVID-19 cases among children aged one to four years old.

“Iyon po ang mataas ang cases ng COVID na mayroong mga namamatay na mga bata doon sa age na iyon, mataas ang incidence sa age na 1 to 4,” said Atienza.

(There is a high incidence of children dying of COVID-19 at that age, the incidence is high at the age of 1 to 4.)

Atienza gave this warning after following the relaxation of the COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila and other areas.

Under alert level 2, minors are now allowed in most establishments like shopping malls and parks, restaurants and eateries are also allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated.

JPV

