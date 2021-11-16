faceshield trends as netizens raise disposal concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The long wait is over for others who have been very vocal about the mandatory use of face shields.

On Monday, November 15, 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the IATF’s recommendation to remove the mandatory use of face shields in areas under alert level 3 and below.

With this announcement, netizens took it all out to social media to celebrate.

But with the celebration came a concern— how to dispose these plastic face shields properly and if it should actually be disposed, knowing that protocols may change again.

This is why #faceshield is trending on Twitter.

While others are ecstatic over this news, others are also reminding some netizens that we can’t dispose them just yet as the protocols might change again.

Other are also reminding netizens that even without the face shields, one should always practice the minimum health standard protocols like the proper wearing of face masks, social distancing, and regular hand washing.

/bmjo