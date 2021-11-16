PJ unopposed in 3rd District congressional race

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another candidate in Cebu’s congressional race will be facing without any opponents.

Cebu 3rd District Rep. and reelectionist Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia will be running unopposed.

This developed after Abag-Promdi’s bet, Anthony Henryl Pono, withdrew his candidacy on Monday, November 15, 2021, the Commission on Elections – Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) confirmed.

Sought for his comments, Garcia said he felt relieved at the same time grateful for being the first congressman to run unopposed in Cebu’s 3rd District.

“This is a blessing and I thank God for it. And personally, after five bruising campaigns in the past 12 years, this comes as a relief,” Garcia told reporters in a message.

Garcia also said running unopposed in next year’s elections will allow him to have more time to work on One Cebu’s success.

"This also gives me time to work hard for the victory of all candidates of One Cebu, of which I'm honored to be the Secretary General.

“As for the Third District, I will continue to go around, as I always have, to campaign for One Cebu candidates and to roll out and inaugurate our projects and programs,” he added.

A total of 15 candidates for the May 9, 2022 National Elections from Cebu will be running unopposed.

Aside from Garcia, unopposed bets in Cebu’s congressional race included incumbent Rep. Peter John Calderon (7th District), 6th District Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon (running as congresswoman for Mandaue City’s Lone District), and Rhea Aquino-Gullas for Cebu’s 1st district.

