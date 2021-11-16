Unbeaten prospects clash in Kumong Bol-anon 2 main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Boholano prospect Regie Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will have his first acid test on December 10, 2021, as he headlines “Kumong Bol-anon 2” in Dauis gymnasium, Bohol.

The 24-year old Suganob who is unbeaten in eight fights with three knockouts will fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Youth Junior flyweight title against another undefeated warrior, Jerome “The Machine” Baloro.

The 22-year old Baloro of Bacoor, Cavite is undefeated in six fights with four knockouts in his resume.

Baloro, however, needs to shake off ring rust as he has not fought since December 6, 2020. Baloro’s last bout against Mark Jequinto resulted in a technical knockout victory in Rizal.

Meanwhile, Suganob is fresh from a unanimous decision win versus Jake Amparo on September 27 in the maiden fight card of “Kumong Bol-anon” at the same venue in Dauis, Bohol.

In the co-main event, Omega Boxing Gym’s undefeated prospect Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles (14-0-1, 8KOs) faces Toto “Muscovado” Landero (11-6-2, 2KOs) in a 10-rounder non-title bout.

Regie Suganob’s brother Rodel (4-0-1) is also featured in the fight card. He fights Gary Rojo (9-15-1, 5KOs) for six rounds in the 112lbs division.

The rest of the card features Jhunrielle Castino (PMI) vs. Luis Evander (Hardstone Boxing Stable), Jason Dogelio (PMI) vs Kim Lindog (Bukidnon), Jake Amparo (PMI) vs. Reymark Alicaba (Siam Youth Nak Boxing Stable), Angilou Dalogdog (PMI) vs. John Ver Esra (Cebu), Roldan Mapute (PMI) vs. Joselito Malinao (Bohol), Shane Gentallan (PMI) vs. Jose Lomonsod (Bohol), Christian Bacolod (Cebu) vs. Pablito Balidio (Bohol), and Christian Balunan (Villamor Brothers Gym) vs Roga Libres (Bohol). /rcg

