Nietes: No room for complacency against Jimenez

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion, Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, and his trainer Edmund Villamor is leaving no room for complacency in dealing with Norbelto “Meneito” Jimenez for their December 11, 2021 world title eliminator duel at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 39-year-old Nietes (43-1-5, 23 knockouts), also a four-division world champion, told CDN Digital that he takes Jimenez (30-9-5,16KOs) seriously.

Nietes vows to give an impressive performance in his debut with Richard Schaefer’s Probellum after signing with the latter’s global boxing outfit in last month.

“I’m excited, but there’s no room for complacency with this opponent because he’s a world title challenger,” said Nietes.

“I will do my very best to give the fans an impressive fight. If there’s a chance to knock him out, that would be great.”

Dangerous opponent

Jimenez fought for the WBA super flyweight title twice, but faltered in both instances. His first world title shot in 2014 ended up in a split draw versus Japanese Kohei Kono.

In 2019, he fought Khalid Yafai for the same world title, but lost to a 12-round unanimous decision.

Villamor, meanwhile, said he is as confident as his prized boxer, but he looks at Jimenez as a dangerous opponent that should be taken seriously.

The winning boxer in this world title eliminator duel will face WBA super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada.

“You shouldn’t be complacent with this kind of opponent because he can fight toe-to-toe. He is a tough opponent for Donnie because he fought a champion like Yafai and lasted 12 rounds,” said Villamor.

Nevertheless, he is confident with Nietes’s capability in the ring.

Last April, Nietes wrested the WBO international super flyweight title by scoring a unanimous decision victory against Colombian Pablo Carrillo in Dubai, UAE.

Currently, Nietes and Villamor trains at the Villamor Brothers’ Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

