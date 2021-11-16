Probellum signs rising star Lee McGregor

Cebu City, Philippines—Scottish sensation Lee McGregor joins some of the big names in boxing who signed with boxing’s newest promotional outfit, Probellum.

This was announced through a press release sent to the media on November 16, 2021.

“Probellum is delighted to announce the promotional signing of unbeaten British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight champion Lee McGregor,” the news release read.

McGregor, who has a record of 11-0 (win-loss) with nine knockout victories, is widely-regarded as one of the best rising stars in all of boxing, the news release read.

The 24-year-old boxer is said to be one of the top 118-pound fighters in the world after just 11 fights.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be signing with Probellum. I believe with Probellum backing me and guiding me I won’t just become a world champion, but I’ll also become a multi-weight world champion,” said McGregor in the press release.

According to the release, McGregor won the European title in emphatic fashion early 2021, viciously stopping defending champion Karim Guerfi in the very first round, before following that up with a fourth round stoppage win against Vincent Legrand in August.

McGregor also holds wins over the likes of Kash Farooq and Thomas Essomba during his career, and is currently ranked number 3 with the IBF, no. 6 with the WBA, no. 7 with the WBC, no. 12 with the WBO, and no. 10 with Ring Magazine.

He is the latest big name to sign with Probellum, joining an elite roster that includes Regis Prograis, Nonito Donaire, Badou Jack, Donnie Nietes, Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Ricky Burns, Paul Butler, Lewis Ritson, Muhammad Waseem, Hovhannes Bachkov, Darius Fulghum, Eduardo Hernandez, Mark Dickinson, Brandon Moore, Jack Bowen and Jason Mallia.

Probellum has also secured co-promotional agreements with Wasserman Boxing, Universum in Germany, Groupe Yvon Michel in Canada, Maravillabox Promotions in Spain, Kynoch Boxing in Scotland, Mitchell Sports Promotions in England, LNK Boxing in Latvia, Titov Boxing in Russia, Glozier Boxing in New Zealand, Cuadrilatero Boxing in Colombia, PR Best Boxing in Puerto Rico, BXSTRS Promotions in Mexico, Shuan Boxing Promotions in the Dominican Republic, Bufalo Boxing in Nicaragua, Team Ellis Boxing in Australia, Moron Boxing in Venezuela, Volcano Boxing in El Salvador, Armin Tan Promotions in Indonesia, and Box Office Sports in Ghana.

/bmjo

