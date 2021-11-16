Lapu tanods get brand new tactical shoes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Around 600 tanods (village watchmen) from different barangays in Lapu-Lapu City have received their new tactical shoes from the city government.

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that that they started the distribution of the tactical shoes on Monday, November 15, 2021, for tanods from the mainland, while on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, tanods from the island barangays received theirs.

Lao said that they allocated close to P1 million for the purchase of the tactical shoes.

“Hinaot pa unta nga kita mga barangay tanods, kabaw gyud ko nga suya gyud ani ang silingan tang lungsod ug siyudad, kay labing una ang Lapu-Lapu City, nga kompleto gyud. Asa mo mangahoy ana nga sapatos na gyud,” Lao said.

Last year, the city government has also distributed uniforms for the tanods.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, said that he also wants tanods in the city to look presentable so that the public would also respect them.

“Dili sayon ang inyong trabaho, mo-responde mo, inig responde ninyo unsay dala ninyo? batota. Ang inyong girespondehan dunay armas, diba? Mao na nga dili sayon,” Chan said.

The mayor also plans to purchase handcuffs and batota for them next year and promised to increase their honoraria.

Currently, Lao said that tanods in the city are only receiving P500 as honorarium per month. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Chan to tanods: I’ll double honorariums when pandemic eases

Informant may now claim P10K reward –Chan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy