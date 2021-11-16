CVS data show Lapu-Lapu City has most number of vaccinated individuals
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has the most number of vaccinated citizens in its eligible population, compared to the cities of Mandaue, Cebu, and Talisay, data from the Cebu vaccination statistics (CVS) show.
CVS data, which is sourced from public and private sector vaccination centers in Cebu, showed that 72.87 percent of Lapu-Lapu City’s eligible population is already vaccinated.
Mandaue City has 72.45 percent; Cebu City 61.57 percent and Talisay City has 60 percent of its eligible population already inoculated.
This shows that Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities have already shielded a great majority of their eligible population from COVID-19 through vaccination.
CVS data showed that in Lapu-Lapu City, 239,392 of its eligible population got their first dose while 198,2021 got their second dose or a total of 437,593 individuals vaccinated.
CVS also showed that as of Nov 12, 2021, a total of 2,830,146 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered here in Cebu.
Of that total number – 1,531,658 got their first dose while 1,298,488 got their second dose.
CVS is a joint undertaking of the Department of Health (DOH), Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), Inter-Agency TaskForce for Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), National Taskforce against Covid-19 (NTFCOVID-19), and Project Balik Buhay. /rcg
RELATED STORY:
Mandaue PIO: 50% of city’s eligible population now fully vaccinated
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.