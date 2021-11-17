Philippine Pediatric Society discourages kids below 12 to go to malls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Pediatric Society (PPS) Central Visayas Chapter is discouraging minors aged 11 years and below to go to the malls.

In an interview on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Dr. Alfredo Bongo Jr., PPS Central Visayas Chapter president, said they discourage minors aged 12 below to go to malls since they are not protected from possible COVID-19 infection.

“Actually, the Philippine Pediatric Society does not allow children bellow 11 years old to go to malls. Or children below 11 years old are not advised/supposed to go to the mall and that is the discretion of the parents to do so,” Bongo said.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros agreed with the PPS, saying that he will be having a convergence meeting with concerned parties so as to address the issue beforehand.

“So it’s good na we hear it from the medical side para mausab gyud namo. I don’t know if we can do that. But for sure we’ll have a convergence meeting regarding this issue. Kay ako support gyud ko sa ilang statement,” said the former PBA star.

Trust science

“Kay ganahan na lagi ta mag open atong economy but then again, we really have to trust science, we really have to trust the medical expert to give these advice gyud. And I agree. Ako sorry, duha-duha pa gyud ko with regards to bringing 11 [years old] sa malls,” he added.

While Cebu City, which is alert level 2, allows kids at this age to enter malls with a fully vaccinated companion, Hontiveros urged parents not to be complacent with bringing kids to malls.

“As what Dr. Bongo mentioned, discretion sa ginikanan. Di ba allowed sila to go, provided vaccinated ang individual or ang kuyog nila. But again, dili lang gyud ta basta mag relax kay gi-allow na ba. So, I hope atong mga ginikanan kasabot ani. Pwede man tingali’g diha lang gawas sa mall. But then again, it has to be addressed,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier urged local government units (LGUs) to pass ordinances that would ban children aged 12 below from malls and other public places to protect them from infection, citing that they are still unvaccinated.

Only kids aged 12-17 are allowed vaccination at the moment. /with reports from Inquirer.net

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City opens 2nd vax site for minors

Cebu City targets to inoculate 500 kids daily

Cinemas open, minors can now go out in Cebu City, but…

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy